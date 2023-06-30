Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest statistical updates have been released for Arrivals and Departures data on June 30, 2023 as follows:

Arrivals and Departures, up to May 2023.

For the month of May 2023, there were a total of 287 arrivals. An increase of 109 arrivals compared to the same period in 2022 (178). Of these May 2023 arrivals, 237 arrived by air and the remaining 50 by sea. Leisure arrivals numbered 109.

Additional statistical series and indicators are available at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/, as well as published statistical reports, including Statistical Bulletins.

We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, call tel: 22138, or visit the office in person on the top floor of the Post Office Building, Jamestown.