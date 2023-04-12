Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest statistical updates have been released for Arrivals and Departures data on April 12, 2023 as follows:

Arrivals and Departures, up to February 2023.

For the month of February 2023, there were a total of 393 arrivals. Compared to the same period in 2022 this is an increase in the number of arrivals by 34%. Of these, 321 arrived by air and the remaining 72 by sea. Leisure arrivals numbered 204, the majority (67%) were non Saint Helenian tourist visitors.

Additional statistical series and indicators are available at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/, as well as published statistical reports, including Statistical Bulletins.

We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, call tel: 22138, or visit the office in person on the top floor of the Post Office Building, Jamestown.