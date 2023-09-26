Tree Topping Works in the Castle Gardens

The Forestry Section, working in collaboration with Crown Estates, will carry out tree topping works on two trees at the Castle Gardens from Sunday 1 October 2023 to Wednesday 4 October 2023.

These trees are currently overhanging the main entrance to the Castle Gardens and extends outwards into the street.

In order to safely carry out the works and minimise risk to pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area, the Highway Authority has given approval for the following road and parking space closures to occur:

Date Closure 9am on Saturday 30 September 2023 until 4pm on Wednesday 4 October 2023 Four parking spaces between the Public Library and Judicial Services will be closed. Sunday 1 October 2023 from 7am to 4pm A section of Main Street from the Mantis Hotel through the front of St James Church, including Church Lane, will be closed to both pedestrians and vehicular traffic. During this closure, access to the Grand Parade and the Wharf will be via Narra Backs and Shy Road. In addition, a total of 20 parking spaces (six directly outside of the Mantis Hotel, two adjacent to St James Church, eight directly outside of the Castle Garden entrance and four from the Library heading down towards Judicial Services) will be closed. Traffic management will be in place. Monday 2 October, Tuesday 3 October, and Wednesday 4 October 2023, 9am – 4pm each day A section of Main Street from the Mantis Hotel through the front of St James Church, including Church Lane, will be closed to both pedestrians and vehicular traffic. In addition, a total of 20 parking spaces (six directly outside of the Mantis Hotel, two adjacent to St James Church, eight directly outside of the Castle Garden entrance and four from the Library heading down towards Judicial Services) will be closed. During this closure, incoming traffic can access to the Grand Parade and the Wharf via Narra Backs and Shy Road. Outgoing traffic from these areas will be allowed, single file only through the work site. All traffic will be directed by a traffic marshal on site on these days, however delays should be expected.

For information on how local businesses in these areas may be affected, please contact them directly.

Should you require any further information on the closures, please contact the Forestry Section by telephone on 24724.

SHG

26 September 2023