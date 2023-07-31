Select Committee 1 Hearing

As part of the new form of Ministerial Government introduced in 2021, new Select Committees were also introduced. These committees cover a range of issues related to government business and Portfolios and hold hearings in public.

In accordance with Standing Order 14, Rule 13, “The Speaker shall appoint the time and place at which the first meeting of the Select Committee is to be held.”

The Speaker of the House has confirmed that Select Committee 1 will hold the first of these meetings in the Council Chamber, The Castle on Wednesday 9August 2023. The issue under discussion will be “Fisheries – A Cross-Functional Review”.



The meeting will start at 10am with the proceedings broadcast live on SAMS Radio 1

SHG

31 July 2023