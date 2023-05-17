Safeguarding Training Opportunities 2023/24

SHG are pleased to be offering a number of different safeguarding training courses between April 2023 and March 2024. These will take place on a monthly basis.

Training is free for SHG employees, charity staff and volunteers, and NGOs, and is charged at £10 a course for members of the public or the private sector.

The individual training courses offered are:

Internet/Cyber Security – This course is an interactive presentation focusing on the risks associated with the internet and cyber security more broadly. The aim of the course is to raise awareness and protect adults and children from exploitation and its varying forms.

Delivered by Gareth Drabble.

Children’s Safeguarding – This course provides an overview of the role of Children’s Services, how to recognise signs of abuse, who to contact should you be concerned and how to make a referral for support for children and families.

Delivered by Children’s Safeguarding Service.

Corporate Parenting – This course provides an overview regarding the roles and responsibilities of Corporate Parents for Looked After Children.

Delivered by Children’s Safeguarding Service.

Adult Safeguarding – This course provides an overview of the role of Adult Services, how to recognise signs of abuse, who to contact should you be concerned and how to make a referral for support for adults and families.

Delivered by Adult’s Safeguarding Service.

Child Sexual Exploitation – This course can only be undertaken following the completion of the Children’s Safeguarding course. The course provides an in-depth overview surrounding Child Sexual Exploitation, recognising concerns and implementing safety plans to safeguard children of all ages.

Delivered by Rosie Flatman.

All training sessions will be held at the St Helena Community College. Participants are to arrive at 09:00, with a view to each training session starting at 09:30. Training courses will run from 09:30 to 12:00.

The next available courses are:

Monday 26 June Internet/cyber security Tuesday 27 June Children’s Safeguarding Wednesday 28 June Corporate Parenting Thursday 29 June Adult Safeguarding Friday 30 June Child Sexual Exploitation

For a full list of course dates, more information, or to make an application to attend one of the courses, please contact Carley Peters, St Helena Community College, by email through carley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh