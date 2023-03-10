Road Closure – Scotland roundabout to Spring Gut

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Scotland roundabout to Spring Gut to be closed on Monday, 13, to Wednesday, 15 March 2023, from 9am to 3pm. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to carry out repairs on a retaining wall.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. Appropriate signage will be in place and a diversion route will be via Sunnyside road.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

10 March 2023