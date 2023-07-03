Road Closure – Sapper Way

The Highways Authority has given approval for the top junction leading to the back road of Sapper Way to be closed from 5 – 6 July from 9am to 3pm.

This is to enable the Forestry Section to carry out tree felling works.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected.

Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

3 July 2023

