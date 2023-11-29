Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf

The public are advised that Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Friday 01 December 2023 from 06:00 to 18:00, due to the arrival of cruise ship MV Azamara Pursuit.

Access to Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to authorised personnel and those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners are advised that for the duration of the cruise ship visit, no maintenance work will be permitted to be carried out on vessels while they remain on the wharf. The public are advised that whilst the cruise ship is in port, a 200M exclusion zone must be adhered to by all marine traffic.

In addition, HM Customs will also be closed during this time.