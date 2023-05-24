Rebroadcast Of The Funeral Of Mr Sean Burns Mbe

The funeral of the late Sean Burns MBE took place on Friday 12 May 2023 at Bangor Crematorium in north Wales, United Kingdom.

The funeral was live-streamed and broadcasted at the Courthouse in Jamestown, but regrettably due to technical issues much of the service was not viewable.

A recording of the service has now been downloaded and will be rebroadcast in full at the Courthouse on Thursday 25 May at 16:30. The service lasts for approximately 40 minutes

Friends and former colleagues of Sean are warmly invited to attend.

Our deepest and heartfelt sympathies remain with Sean’s wife Marina, his son Damian, his daughter Kelly, and his family and friends across the world.

Governor’s Office

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha