St Helena Government

Public Information Meetings – Economic Development Investment Programme

29 June 2023

The Programme Management Office will be holding a series of public information meetings during July 2023. These meetings are held on a quarterly basis to give members of the public the opportunity to hear directly about the various works underway on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), and to ask any questions or queries they may have to the team responsible for delivering the works.

The July meetings will include works to Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.

All meetings will start at 7pm and will take place as follows:

DateVenue
Monday 10 JulyMuseum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
Tuesday 11 JulySt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Wednesday 12 JulyHarford Community Centre
Thursday 13 JulyHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre

All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

