Open session of Governor in Council Meeting – Tuesday, 21 February 2023

An open session meeting of Governor in Council will take place on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, at 9.30am in the Council Chamber, Jamestown, to consider an application for development permission for the proposed balcony and verandah at the Yacht Club, the Wharf, Jamestown, and for the proposed construction of a reservoir and expansion to an existing reservoir at High Ridge, Levelwood.

Documentation for this meeting is available on the Executive Council page of the St Helena Government website via: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Governor in Council comprises the Governor, Nigel Phillips CBE, Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Governor in Council.

SHG

13 February 2023