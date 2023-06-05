Notice For Port Control Boat Registration

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

Boat owners are advised that as from Saturday 1 July 2023 all boats used within the Port of Jamestown and Ruperts will need to be registered with the St Helena Port Control.

In order to register Boat Owners can come to the Port Control Office & collect the necessary forms or contact the Deputy Harbour Master via email through: Nicholas.Crowie@sainthelena.gov.sh or is available for download via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Boat-Licence-Registration-Form.docx.

This will not only update the Boats Register but will further implement the safe movement, berthing and mooring of such vessels under section eight of the Ports Ordinance 2016.

Port Control would therefore wish to thank boat owners in advance for their cooperation.