Monthly Testing Of Public Warning System – Tuesday 06 June – Issue

Testing of the public warning system in Jamestown and Rupert’s takes place on the first Tuesday of each month, and as such testing of the system took place earlier today.

Whilst the public warning system in both Upper Rupert’s and Lower Rupert’s worked as expected, today’s test revealed an issue with the public warning system in Jamestown. This is now being investigated to establish what has caused the error.

Once work to address the issue has been completed, further testing will need to take place to ensure it is once again functioning as it should. An announcement on the date and time of these tests will be provided in advance, with sufficient notice given to alert members of the public to this.

Testing the system is an important part of the Island’s emergency preparedness and resilience protocols. It is designed to identify issues such as these so that they can be addressed prior to the system needing to be deployed in an emergency.