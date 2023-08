The following is a Public Announcement from the Immigration Office:

The Immigration Section of the Safety Security & Home Affairs Portfolio will be closed for business on Thursday 10August 2023.

Normal business will resume on Friday 11August 2023.

Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause and the public is thanked for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

10 August 2023

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh