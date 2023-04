HE Governor Nigel Phillips CBE departed the Island on Sunday, 16 April 2023. The Governor is currently on annual leave and will then travel to the UK to attend the King’s Coronation and meetings of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC). The Governor will return to the Island on Saturday, 20 May 2023.

While the Governor is off-Island, Greg Gibson has been sworn in as Acting Governor.

#StHelena #GovernorDeparts

SHG

19 April 2023