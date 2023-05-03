COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that further COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held during May 2023.

To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:

Be aged 18 years and over

Have not received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months

Details of the clinics, including locations and times, are listed below:

Date Time Location 10 May 2023 10am – 12pm Jamestown Community Centre 24 May 2023 3pm – 5pm Community Care Centre (CCC)

Any persons who are housebound and are unable to attend the clinics are asked to contact Grace Richards on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination cards are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.