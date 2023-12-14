Central Support Services Closure

The Central Support Service along with the Treasury department at the Castle will be closed from 12:00 on Friday 15 December to allow staff to attend the end of year function.

These office closures will include the Governor’s Office, Attorney General’s Chambers, and Judicial Services, Statistics Department, Legislative Council staff office. Staff in the Treasury Portfolio based at the Castle will also be unavailable from 12:00. The switchboard will continue to be staffed until 16:00.

Normal business will resume on Monday 18 December at 08:30.

SHG apologises for any inconvenience caused.