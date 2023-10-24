Arrival Of The MT Sarah

The MT Sarah is now scheduled to arrive, earlier than previously announced, on Friday 27 October 2023 at 13:00. Once arrived it will dock alongside Ruperts Jetty. Bunkering operations will commence as soon as the vessel is cleared.

The whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 13:00 on Friday 27 October 2023 until the bunkering of fuel is completed. This is currently anticipated to take around two days, conditions permitting. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those persons who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

24 October 2023