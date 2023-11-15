St Helena To Be Represented At UK Overseas Territories Association Youth Summit And UK Youth Parliament

Kelly Yon, currently studying in the UK, will be representing St Helena at the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Youth Summit on Thursday 16 November 2023. This year’s summit is supported by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who will be hosting the summit at Speaker’s House in London.

The UKOTA Youth Summit is an event that brings together young people, leaders and change-makers to empower young persons through the principles of cooperation. The purpose of the Youth Summit is to promote dialogue across the Overseas Territories and empower young people by encouraging debate and innovative thinking. The sessions will be chaired by the youth member from the sitting Chair of UKOTA, currently the Falkland Islands.

Kelly Yon, member of the UK Overseas Territories Youth Parliament, will represent St Helena at the Youth Summit. Minister Martin Henry and SHG UK Representative Kedell Worboys will also attend.

On Friday 17 November, Kelly will also attend the UK Youth Parliament and address the Youth Parliament on the floor of the House of Commons from the despatch box. The Overseas Territories are attending the Youth Parliament at the invitation of the Speaker, Sir Lindsey Hoyle. Kelly will speak on the challenges St Helenian youth are facing, with the key focus of her speech being equality.

The Youth Parliament session will be viewable live from 10:00 on www.parliamentlive.tv.

