St Helena GIS Office To Celebrate GIS Day

The St Helena Government GIS Section will celebrate GIS Day on 16 November 2023 with an event at the Jamestown Community Centre, between 9am and 3pm.

During the event the GIS section will be celebrating innovative applications of geographic information system (GIS) technology in analysis, visualisation and gaining insights into geospatial data. This will include displays of drone images and its application in 3D visualisation and agriculture, illustrations of various mapping techniques and gain the communities help in our participatory mapping exercise.

GIS analysis allows data that would otherwise lay dormant in files or spreadsheets to be transformed into visual data that can be accessed and used for a variety of purposes. Since first being formed in 2005, the SHG GIS section has been transforming historic data into modern engaging maps that provide end-users with clear visual representations.

The end result is data that can be used to help SHG and stakeholders make more informed decisions for the betterment of St Helena Island and its people. This includes things like mapping rainfall patterns across the Island to help understand possible land uses, utilising advancements in technology to increase sustainability and demonstrate the power of data through visualisation techniques. All of this makes GIS a vital tool for the government and other stakeholders.

Over 20 years ago, Jack Dangermond, the founder and president of Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), envisioned people collaborating and sharing how GIS affects everyone. This led to the establishment of GIS Day, which was first observed in 1999. The explosion of geospatial technology since then has expanded that idea into a global event that shows how geography and the real-world applications of GIS are making a difference in business, government and society. It’s a chance for organisations to share their accomplishments and inspire others to discover and use GIS.

This November, the SHG GIS section will join hundreds of organisations worldwide in celebrating the impactful work of GIS professionals and serve to ignite the imagination of the future innovators who will further advance global progress using GIS.

More information about GIS Day can be found online at www.gisday.com.

For more information on GIS day here on St Helena, please contact Devlin Yon, GIS Manager by email through devlin.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 22270.

