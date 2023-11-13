The annual Remembrance Sunday Divine Service, in honour of those who lost their lives in the violence of war, as well as those who served and survived these wars, was held at the Cenotaph in Jamestown on Sunday 12 November 2023.

The Right Reverend Lord Bishop of St Helena, Dale Bowers, welcomed those in attendance which included Acting Governor Greg Gibson and Mrs Gibson, the Honourable Speaker, Honourable Minister Brooks and the Chief Secretary, Ex-Servicemen and Women, persons who served on the RMS St Helena during the 1982 Falklands War and the St Helena Veterans Association (SHVA).

Following the scripture readings, read by Pastor Reuben Oliphant, the Acting Governor gave the act of Remembrance before a two-minute silence was observed. The silence was signalled by the Last Post, played by members of the First Jamestown Scout Group.

During the course of the service, prayers were led by Deacon Edgar Crowie, Pastor Anthony Hopkins, Fr Ronnie Allwright, Envoy Coral Yon, Fr David Musgrave, Deacon Clarence Roberts and Rector Darren Peters.

A wreath was laid for St Helena, Ascension and Tristian Da Cunha by Acting Governor Gibson with other wreaths being laid for the President of the French Republic, the Government of St Helena, St Helena Legislative Council, the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Merchant Navy, the Royal St Helena Police Force, the St Helena Fire and Sea Rescue Services and the SHVA. Members of the public and school children also laid wreaths.

A wreath was also laid by divers in the harbour, in commemoration of those who lost their lives on board the RFA Darkdale.

The national anthem was sung and the service was concluded with a blessing from Bishop Dale.

The Island’s servicemen and women then proceeded with a march-past parade outside the Court House.

Alongside the service on-Island, St Helena Government’s UK Representative, Mrs Kedell Worboys MBE, attended the UK’s Ceremony of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London. Also in attendance was UK Representative of Tristan da Cunha, Chris Carnegy, who laid a wreath on behalf of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

