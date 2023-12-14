Public Consultation On Draft Climate Change Policy Begins

A period of public consultation on a draft Climate Change Policy has begun. Views and input is requested between now and 16:00 on Friday 5 January 2024.

St Helena Government (SHG) acknowledged the need for a Climate Change Policy and Action Plan in 2019. This provided a plan for short, medium and long term environmental changes that are likely to impact on the quality of Island life if left unmanaged. This policy is now subject to its first three year review.

The draft Climate Change Policy 2023 aims to reduce the quantity of greenhouse gas emissions created on the Island. This will primarily be achieved by making better use of natural resources, reducing the risks from weather-related hazards, and ensuring that the protection and enhancement of the Island’s natural and cultural heritage is at the heart of economic development. This will in turn contribute to a good quality of life for residents now and in the future.

To achieve the aims and objectives of the draft Climate Change Policy 2023, Strategic Climate Change Action Plans will be developed by all portfolios for their respective areas of responsibility. This will be in liaison with territorial and international stakeholders as appropriate.

These Strategic Climate Change Action Plans will seek to accelerate Island-wide programmes and educational campaigns to deliver climate change mitigation and adaptation for key sectors of island life. This will include, but not be limited to:

Sustainable buildings, homes and lifestyles

Sustainable energy generation

Sustainable planning and land use

Sustainable agriculture

Sustainable transport system

Sustainable waste management

Environmental Risk Manager, Mike Durnford, explains:

“Whilst St Helena’s contribution to the emissions that cause climate change is insignificant from a global perspective, there are still opportunities to achieve emission reductions that will have local environmental, health or economic benefits. The small and isolated nature of the Island also means that it may be possible to achieve significant change in a short period of time.”

“The climate change challenge is complex and to achieve the objectives on adaptation and mitigation requires a coordinated, robust national policy that supports economic development. We need to adjust our approach to energy production, emissions management and our economy to meet this challenge. It is about long-term sustainability of our environment and way of life.”

A copy of the draft Climate Change Policy 2023 is available under the Public Consultations section of the Publications page on the SHG website www.sainthelena.gov.sh/publications.

Comments should be sent to Environmental Officer Risk Management, Terri Clingham, via email through terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 24724.

The public are also invited to an open surgery to discuss the draft Climate Change Policy which will be held upstairs in the Tourist Office, Jamestown from 09:00 to 12:00 on Tuesday 19 December 2023.

