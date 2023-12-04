Newly Discovered Seamount Named After Rodney Young

The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the official name of the recently discovered seamount as “Young Seamount.” This geological feature was mapped in St Helena’s waters by the Royal Research Vessel Discovery last year. The name was chosen to honour the late Captain Rodney Young, the first St Helenian captain of the RMS St Helena.

The name was submitted by Sharon Wade of Cleughs Plain, who was the winner of the seamount naming competition which took place from 29 August to 4 September 2023. In her submission to the committee she said: “He possibly navigated the area of the new seamount many times without even knowing it was there. Fitting, that we should remember Rodney with a name that will forever be seen on charts, maps etc. in the shipping world.” We would also like to thank all those who submitted names, and participated in the competition.

The name was made official by the International Hydrographic Organization, through its Sub-committee on Undersea Feature Names (SCUFN). This organisation aims to ensure the World’s Oceans are safely navigable, charted and surveyed. They set the standards in providing uniformity in nautical charts and documents while also protecting the marine environment.

During the same expedition, another seamount was discovered off the coast of Ascension Island, which has been named ‘Burns Seamount’ as a tribute to a former Administrator of Tristan da Cunha and Ascension, and Head of the Governor’s Office in St Helena, Sean Burns.

For more information about this second discovery, please refer to Ascension Island Government’s press release via www.ascension.gov.ac/burns-seamount-tribute-to-former-administrator.

