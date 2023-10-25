New Flight Connection Introduced Between St Helena And The Falklands Via Ascension

On Monday 23 October, the Ascension Island Government (AIG) announced that a new air connection was now available between St Helena and the Falkland Islands. The new connection will utilise the South Atlantic Airbridge between the Falklands and Ascension, and the inter-island Airlink service between Ascension and St Helena.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Ascension have introduced these arrangements with immediate effect following consultation with UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO), AIG, St Helena Government (SHG) and the Falkland Islands Government (FIG).

This follows completion of the refurbishment works to Ascension’s Wideawake Runway and the return of the South Atlantic Airbridge to the island. This new connection will provide residents of St Helena living on the Falklands with the opportunity to travel between the Falklands and St Helena via Ascension. Utilising the Airbridge to transit between the UK and St Helena via Ascension remains unavailable at this time.

Bookings and Enquiries

To request a booking, make enquiries or to request a copy of the relevant booking form, please email flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or contact the switchboard by telephone on (247) 67000, extension 1111. Flight confirmation will be issued via email with flight details and baggage allowances.

Please note that those applying for visas must ensure accommodation has been arranged on the island through sponsorship by family or friends, or through a private booking at one of the island’s guesthouses.

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt