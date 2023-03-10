Launch of Training Needs Assessment Survey 2023

The St Helena Community College (SHCC) of the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio will be conducting their annual Training Needs Assessment Survey from 6 March – 31 March 2023 to update their records on the community’s training and development needs

The results of this survey will assist the SHCC with devising an updated training plan to accommodate the changing needs of the community of St Helena. Therefore SHCC is asking all members of the Private Sector and/or organisations to participate in the survey to assist in defining the current training needs on St Helena. The information collated will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

The SHCC will be contacting the Private Sector and/or organisations to discuss the survey. Other interested persons can contact SHCC on Tel 22607 or email shcc@sainthelena.gov.sh to request a copy of the survey form.

All completed forms must be completed and submitted either electronically or via hardcopy by Friday, 31 March 2023.

The SHCC would like to thank you in advance for participating in the Training Needs Assessment Survey 2023

SHG

10 March 2023