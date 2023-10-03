Invitation For Nominations: Commonwealth Scholarships 2024

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the United Kingdom is inviting nominations from St Helena for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships tenable from 2024. St Helena is invited to nominate one (1) candidate for consideration by the CSC for Master’sstudy. Note a nomination does not in any way guarantee selection or placement.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development. The CSC aims to identify talented individuals who have the potential to make change and who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK.

The CSC is committed to a policy of equal opportunity and non-discrimination and encourages applications from a diverse range of candidates.

The CSC is committed to supporting outreach activities and providing additional investment for scholarships for people with disabilities and in subject areas related to the rights of people with disabilities. For further information on the support available to candidates with a disability, please see the CSC disability support statement at: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/apply/csc-disability-support-statement.

These scholarships are offered under six development themes:

1. Science and technology for development

2. Strengthening health systems and capacity

3. Promoting global prosperity

4. Strengthening global peace, security and governance

5. Strengthening resilience and response to crises

6. Access, inclusion and opportunity

Full candidate eligibility requirements are available at: http://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-masters-scholarships/

Persons interested in a scholarship, should write an initial letter of application that identifies the developmental theme they wish to apply under, the type of study that they wish to pursue, their reason for pursuing it and its relevance to St Helena. In addition to this, the letter should include their professional aspirations and educational background including previous study undertaken and qualifications earned. Initial letters of application should be sent to the Head of Lifelong Learning, Education Learning Centre, or via email to: angela.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 09 October 2023.

The Scholarship Awards Committee is the official nominating body for Commonwealth Scholarships and will decide on a suitable nomination based on the set criteria.

The CSC will make the final selection of candidates.

Candidates must apply using the CSC’s online application system which can be found on the CSC website. Each scholarship has a ‘How to apply’ section which will have information and guidance on the application process and the link to the online application system. The CSC is unable to accept any applications that are not submitted via the online application system or after the closing date listed above.

SHG

3 October 2023