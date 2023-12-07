Financial Aid Mission Delegation Press Conference 

St Helena Government (SHG) will hold a press conference tomorrow with the FCDO Financial Aid Mission (FAM) Delegation and local media. The event is scheduled to take place in the Governor’s office from 15:00 to 15:30 GMT.

His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Deputy Director of FCDO’s Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate Adam Pile will be on the panel. The panel will be discussing the FAM visit this week, and how discussion have progressed around recurrent funding for the financial year 2024/5, and areas of particular budget pressure and SHG’s response strategy.

Potential technical issues notwithstanding, the press conference is expected to be streamed live on the SHG YouTube channel. This can be viewed from 15:00 via www.youtube.com/@sthelenagovernment1638.

