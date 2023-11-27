Delegation To Represent St Helena At COP28 Summit In Dubai

A delegation consisting of the Minister for Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Christine Scipio, and the St Helena Government (SHG) UK Representative Kedell Worboys, will represent St Helena at COP28 as part of the UK delegation.

The Conference of Parties (COP) to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meet each year to review climate measures adopted under the UNFCCC and assess and agree new measures. The UNFCCC is the most significant global mechanism for tackling climate change. There are 198 Parties to the UNFCCC, including the UK, which has extended the UNFCCC to St Helena.

COP28 will be the 28th meeting of Parties, and will take place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December 2023. It will see leaders from around the world gather, including for the first time an elected representative from St Helena.

Minister Scipio will be giving the opening remarks at side events organised by Plymouth Marine Laboratory with the Commonwealth Blue Charter and by Island Innovation whilst at COP28. The Minister will also be taking part in Overseas Territories related side events in the UK pavilion. COP28 will provide the opportunity to network, and meetings are being arranged, which will include meetings with UK Ministers.

Many of the side events will be broadcast live on the COP28 YouTube channel, at www.youtube.com/c/UnfcccInt/playlists.

SHG’s UK Representative Kedell Worboys is the Chair of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Environment Group. In this role she has been coordinating the participation of the Overseas Territories in the run up to COP28. This will include two Overseas Territories side events in the UK Pavilion on 8 December 2023.

The Overseas Territories, St Helena included, are small island nations at the forefront of the impacts of climate change. Being represented at COP28 will allow for the Overseas Territories to have their own voice, network and share the work they have been doing to adapt to, and mitigate against, the impacts of climate change.

Minister Scipio is due to depart St Helena on Tuesday 28 November, and return on Tuesday 12 December. During her absence Minister Henry will be covering the duties of the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio.

