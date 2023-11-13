Councillor Midwinter Departs For Overseas Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference

13 November 2023
Councillor Robert Midwinter departed St Helena on Saturday 11 November 2023, to undertake a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) workshop and other overseas business.
Councillor Midwinter is scheduled to return to the Island on 28 November 2023.
Whilst Councillor Midwinter is away from the Island, Councillor Coleman will cover any urgent matters for the St Pauls district. Councillor Midwinter will remain contactable via email through cllr.midwinter@helanta.co.sh.
