The Forestry Section of the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio have seen evidence of unauthorised removal of products from the National Forest Estate, specifically sizable quantities of giant bamboo from Plantation Forest and small to medium trees in Merrimens, Prospect, Willow Bank and The Saddle forests.

The Forestry Section would like to advise the public that under section 14(1) of the Forestry Ordinance, 1954 it is an offence to cut, gather or carry away trees or plants or soil from national, dedicated or protected private forest without permission. Any person found to commit such offence is, on conviction, liable to be fined.

Any persons wishing to purchase forest products should contact the Forestry Services Officer, Larry Stevens, on tel: 24724 or via email: larry.stevens@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

4 September 2023