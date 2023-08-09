Two Development Applications Approved By Governor In Council

On Tuesday, 1 August 2023, two development applications were approved at a meeting of the Governor in Council.

Proposed renovations of HM Prison Workshop for additional cells and conversion of the Pipe Store into a Rehabilitation Area

The first application was a proposal to renovate HM Prison Workshop for additional cells and the conversion of the Pipe Store into a rehabilitation area for the Prison.

The Pipe Store is a Grade III Listed building, which was parted into two, resulting in the north side of the building used as a workshop for HM Prison, and the southern portion used by the Saint Helena National Trust for the intended use as a Flax Museum.

The development application consisted of the renovation of the inside of the existing rehabilitation area by the installation of stud partitioning to form three cells, communal area, two toilets and two shower cubicles, which will be connected into the existing manhole, leading into public sewer system. The new rehabilitation area will then be utilised within the southern portion of the building (the Pipe Store), where the steam engine is located. The intention is to enclose the steam engine, and overlaying the existing timber floor with heavy duty rubber matting.

The rationale for this proposal is that due to the increasing imprisonment rates on the Island, additional cells are of utmost importance for the HM Prison Service to increase its operational resilience to meet the needs of the courts. It was therefore considered necessary to expand the footprint of the current Prison with a least imposing effective solution. This proposal will allow for additional prisoner accommodation until the new prison facility is constructed and in operation over the coming years.

Following discussion Council advised, and the Governor agreed, that the development application for the proposed renovations of the HM Prison Workshop for additional cells and conversion of the Pipe Store into a rehabilitation area should be granted with conditions.

Proposed construction of a Storage Facility near the Combined Building at St Helena Airport

The second application was a proposal to construct a storage facility within the confines of St Helena Airport site, with a footprint of approximately 700 square metres. The development will be a steel frame structure with a grey IBR cladding. No excavation is needed to accommodate the proposal.

Currently Airport equipment and vehicles are stored in various locations split primarily between the Terminal, Combined and Storage Compound Buildings, and the surrounding areas. The manner in which these items are stored result in some of them being moved unnecessarily into the open which has a negative impact to their life span. The proposed additional storage facility will ensure that the Airport has additional, purpose-built storage capacity to accommodate equipment and vehicles.

Following discussion Council advised, and the Governor agreed, that the development application for the proposed construction of a storage facility at the St Helena Airport to accommodate equipment and vehicles should be granted with conditions.

#StHelena #GovernorInCouncil #PlanningProposals

SHG

9 August 2023