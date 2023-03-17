Tristan Administrator: Passing Away of Sean Burns

It is with the deepest sadness and regret to inform you Sean Burns, Administrator to Tristan da Cunha, passed away last night (Thursday 16th March) aboard RV Meteor, on his way to Cape Town.

Our deepest sympathies go to his wife Marina, his children Damian and Kelly, and the rest of his family and many friends.

As an Administrator on Tristan, Ascension and Head of Governor’s Office on St Helena over the past 12 years, his loss will be deeply felt across all the three territories.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

17 March 2023