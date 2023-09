The Highways Authority has given approval for Thompson’s Hill Road to be closed from 10am to 3pm on Thursday, 14 September 2023.

This closure is to enable the Forestry Section to remove trees which might pose a risk of falling on the road, therefore the road will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

12 September 2023