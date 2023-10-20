Side Path Road Non-Closure Days

As part of the ongoing Field Road construction works, Side Path Road has been closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 9 October 2023 between 9am and 4pm, from Mondays to Saturdays. This closure is planned to continue until 18 November 2023, except for scheduled cruise ship visits.

In accordance with the current cruise ship schedule, Side Path Road will be open to pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the following days:

Monday, 23 October

Tuesday, 24 October

Wednesday, 25 October.

Side Path Road will then be closed again from Thursday 26 October, between 9am and 4pm, Mondays to Saturdays, until 18 November 2023.

SHG

20 October 2023