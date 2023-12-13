SHG Services Opening Hours – Christmas/New Year 2023/24

All SHG Portfolios and services will close on 25 and 26 December 2023 and on 1 January 2024. The following table provides details of opening hours between the 22 and 29 December 2023. Normal business will resume on 2 January 2024.

Unless otherwise stated, the following Services will close at 4pm on 22 December 2023

SHG Portfolio Service Details Central Support Service The Archives Judicial Services Treasury Income Tax Office Social Security Office Economic Development Civil Aviation On-call for emergencies only. Please call: 51461 or 51936 Housing Section On-call services will be provided for emergency repairs only Land Registry Office Education, Skills & Employment St Helena Research Institute Careers Access Administration Enquiries can be made to Angela Benjamin on 24544 or 62331 Public Library Closed from 1pm on 23 December 2023 until 2 January 2024 All Schools Closed from 18 December 2023 until 15 January 2024 Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Planning Office Scotland Office Veterinary Service On-call for emergencies. Please call: 62039 or 26162 Forestry Service On-call for emergencies. Please call: 65394 or 24202 Waste Management Enquiries can be made to the Waste Management Services Supervisor on mobile: 66380 (AM only) Marine Centre Closed from 4pm on 19 December 2023 to 2January 2024 Marine Enforcement Closed from 1pm on 23 December 2023. Please call: 64642 for enquiries outside of opening normal opening hours Health & Social Care Environmental Health Service Staff on-call can be contacted via the Hospital Switchboard on tel: 22500 Administration Staff on-call can be contacted via the Hospital Switchboard on tel: 22500 Safety Security and Home Affairs Port Control The Harbour Master can be contacted in an emergency on VHF channel 14/16 or mobile numbers: 67383 or 61827 or tel: 24817 or via the Police Control Room on tel: 22626 Immigration Office Any queries can be directed to Coleman’s House on tel: 22626 HM Customs Closed from 4pm on 23 December. An Officer will be on-call during this time. Prison Services HM Prison remains operational over the festive period, however there will be no social visits on 25 and 26 December 2023 and 1 January 2024 Royal St Helena Police and Fire Service Services will operate as normal. For any emergencies call telephone number 999, for non-emergencies call 22626

The following Services will operate the 27, 28 and 29 December 2023