SHG Services Opening Hours – Christmas/New Year 2023/24

13 December 2023

All SHG Portfolios and services will close on 25 and 26 December 2023 and on 1 January 2024. The following table provides details of opening hours between the 22 and 29 December 2023. Normal business will resume on 2 January 2024.

Unless otherwise stated, the following Services will close at 4pm on 22 December 2023

SHG PortfolioServiceDetails
Central Support ServiceThe Archives 
Judicial Services 
TreasuryIncome Tax Office 
Social Security Office 
Economic DevelopmentCivil AviationOn-call for emergencies only. Please call: 51461 or 51936
Housing SectionOn-call services will be provided for emergency repairs only
Land Registry Office 
Education, Skills & EmploymentSt Helena Research Institute 
Careers Access 
 AdministrationEnquiries can be made to Angela Benjamin on 24544 or 62331
Public LibraryClosed from 1pm on 23 December 2023 until 2 January 2024
All SchoolsClosed from 18 December 2023 until 15 January 2024
Environment, Natural Resources & PlanningPlanning Office 
Scotland Office 
Veterinary ServiceOn-call for emergencies. Please call: 62039 or 26162
Forestry ServiceOn-call for emergencies. Please call: 65394 or 24202
Waste ManagementEnquiries can be made to the Waste Management Services Supervisor on mobile: 66380 (AM only)
Marine CentreClosed from 4pm on 19 December 2023 to 2January 2024
Marine EnforcementClosed from 1pm on 23 December 2023. Please call: 64642 for enquiries outside of opening normal opening hours
Health & Social CareEnvironmental Health ServiceStaff on-call can be contacted via the Hospital Switchboard on tel: 22500
 AdministrationStaff on-call can be contacted via the Hospital Switchboard on tel: 22500
Safety Security and Home AffairsPort ControlThe Harbour Master can be contacted in an emergency on VHF channel 14/16 or mobile numbers: 67383 or 61827 or tel: 24817 or via the Police Control Room on tel: 22626
 Immigration OfficeAny queries can be directed to Coleman’s House on tel: 22626
 HM CustomsClosed from 4pm on 23 December. An Officer will be on-call during this time.
 Prison ServicesHM Prison remains operational over the festive period, however there will be no social visits on 25 and 26 December 2023 and 1 January 2024
 Royal St Helena Police and Fire ServiceServices will operate as normal. For any emergencies call telephone number 999, for non-emergencies call 22626

The following Services will operate the 27, 28 and 29 December 2023

SHG PortfolioServiceDetails
Central Support ServiceThe Castle Reception8.30am–12noon
Economic DevelopmentTourist Office8.30am–12noon
Health &Social CareMental Health Services8.30am–4pm
Dental Department8.30am–10am (Emergencies Only)
Community Nursing27, 28 and 29 December – Jamestown Outpatient Clinic -8.30am–12noon 
27 December – Longwood Clinic – 9am–12noon
28 December – Levelwood Clinic – 9am–12noon
29December – Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 9am–12noon
Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy8.30am–4pm
Pharmacy Services27, 28 and 29 December – Jamestown – 8.30am–12noon
27 December – Longwood Clinic – 10am–12noon
28December – Levelwood Clinic – 10am–12noon
29December – Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 10am–12noon
Laboratory8.30am–12noon
Doctors Clinics  27, 28 and 29 December – Jamestown Outpatient Clinic – 9am–12noon
27 December – Longwood Clinic
28 December – Levelwood Clinic
29 December – Half Tree Hollow Clinic
Note: The Medical Records Office/Appointments will be open from 8.30am to 12noon on each of these days 
Children’s Social Care, Adult’s Social Care and Probation Services8.30am–4pm
Safety Security and Home AffairsEmergency Planning and Sea Rescue Service8am–12noon
TreasuryPost & Customer Service CentreThe Post & Customer Service Centre will open from 8.45am–12noon on 23, 27, 28 and 30 December

