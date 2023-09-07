Senior Clerk from House of Commons visits St Helena and works with Legislative Council

Senior Clerk from the House of Commons, Chloe Freeman, is currently on-Island and working with the Legislative Council. She has primarily visited to help to ensure that the recently established Select Committees are fully operational.

For the seven Elected Members of Legislative Council that are not Ministers, part of their remit is to examine and scrutinise the performance of various sectors of government through Select Committees. This includes scrutinising the decision making of Ministers, and in doing so help to ensure public funds are used effectively.

Whilst on Island, Chloe is also meeting with Councillors, Ministers and SHG staff to discuss Private Members Bills, the upcoming work of the Select Committees, including their policies and procedures and the work of Legislative Council more generally, to ensure their processes are working for the people of St Helena.

Chloe has already shared a range of information and advice on how to write reports, minute taking, organisation, asking good questions and picking the best enquiries.

Chloe commented:

“It has been really interesting to see how the new ministerial form of government is working on St Helena and observe the practices of the Legislative Council. I am confident that the Select Committees will effectively and sufficiently scrutinise the work of the government. Its been great to meet and work with all the Elected Members and SHG staff to improve democracy in St Helena.”

Chloe will depart St Helena on Sunday, 10 September 2023.

Legislative Council

7 September 2023