Restricted Access to the Jamestown Wharf – Maundy Thursday

Due to ongoing cargo activities at the Jamestown Wharf, the area from Biosecurity to the Lower Landing Steps will be restricted to pedestrian access only from 2pm on Thursday, 6 April 2023 (Maundy Thursday).

Vehicle access will only be permitted to Emergency Services and persons wishing to drop off or pick up fishing equipment or fish. Vehicle owners are requested to vacate this area by 2pm on Thursday, 6 April 2023.

Port Security will be in place.

The public are thanked in advance for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

5 April 2023