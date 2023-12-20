Public Transport Provided For The Festival Of Lights

Colin’s Garage has kindly agreed to provide public transport this evening for the Festival of Lights, as follows:

School bus D will depart Taglate in Levelwood at 6pm, travelling onto Silver Hill and The Flagg, through Woody Ridge and Hutts Gate and onto Jamestown via Alarm Forest

School bus C will depart Bottom Woods at 6pm and travel onto Jamestown

School Bus E will depart White Gate at 6pm and travel onto Jamestown via Half Tree Hollow and Ladder Hill

All buses will depart at 10.30pm for the return journeys.

The usual bus fares will apply. Customers are asked to have the correct amount for the bus fare.

SHG

20 December 2023