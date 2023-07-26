As part of SHG’s ongoing Island-wide Cyber Security Awareness Campaign, a number of public Cyber Security Workshops have been organised by Cyber Security Awareness and Training Officer, Gareth Drabble. These workshops will be held in various locations around the Island to better engage with the wider community on this important subject.

With fibre optic internet connectivity coming soon to St Helena, there will be many anticipated benefits and much improved communication with the outside world.

However, this improved communication will also take away the limitations placed on cyber criminals who will be able to launch cyber-attacks on the Island with greater ease. Consequently the amount of cyber-attacks targeted at the Island will increase significantly once fibre optic internet connectivity is fully realised.

The goal of these workshops, entitled ‘Staying Safe in Cyberspace’, is to raise awareness of the most common types of cyber-attacks and dangers of the internet, how to identify them, how to respond to them and what safeguards can be put in place to protect individuals, families as well as businesses and organisations.

These workshops are free and open to anyone of any age who are interested in learning more about cyber security and staying safe online. The workshops have been planned in the following locations at these dates and times:

Rosie’s Taste 4 Life, Half Tree Hollow – Thursday, 27th July: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Levelwood Community Centre – Thursday, 10th August: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Jamestown Community Centre – Wednesday, 23rd August: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Kingshurst Community Centre, St Paul’s – Thursday, 7th September: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Harford Community Centre, Longwood – Thursday, 21st September: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Blue Hill Community Centre – Thursday, 5th October: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Sandy Bay Community Centre – Thursday 19th October: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

As many people as possible are encouraged to attend these workshops, which are another key step in ensuring the Island is cable ready. The public are thanked in advance for their support and engagement with these workshops.

SHG

26 July 2023