Provisional Register Of Electors Published

The Provisional Register of Electors was published yesterday on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

The Register of Electors is used to maintain a list of persons who are eligible to vote and stand in elections in St Helena. Anyone not included in the register, will not be able to vote or stand in any election that take place whilst this register is in effect (ordinarily the 12 months after the register is published).

Eligible persons have up until 4pm on Wednesday 24 May 2023, to submit applications to amend the Provisional Register.

Persons who are eligible to have their names entered in the Register may apply to amend the Provisional Register. Amendments can be made to include or remove their name, or to remove the name of someone who has died or left the Island or who might be no longer eligible for inclusion in the Register.

The Registration Officer aims to publish a Register which is as up-to-date and accurate as possible. In order to do so, eligible persons can apply to amend any of their personal details which may be out of date. For example, they may have changed their name since they last applied to be included on the Register or may now live in a different Electoral District and would like to change their address.

It is also possible to amend the Register to enable voting in a different district from that in which you reside. For example, an eligible person may live in Longwood and work in Jamestown, so when there is an election, it may be more convenient for them to vote in Jamestown during the working day. It is possible for the Register to accommodate this, provided the eligible person makes an application to do so.

Persons eligible to be registered must:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Be 17 years of age or older with St Helena as their ordinary place of residence

The Register has been published on the SHG Website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes.

Hard copies has also been placed at the following locations:

The office of the Registration Officer, the Castle

Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRP Offices, Scotland

Assistant Registration Officers Connie Johnson and Anita Legg, based at the Castle in Jamestown, will also have access to a copy of the Provisional Register and can be contacted by persons who require any assistance.

Applications to amend the Register using the prescribed ‘Form A’ will need to be submitted to the Registration Officer, at the Castle, by no later than 4pm on Wednesday 24 May 2023. ‘Form A’ is available on the SHG website via through www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Form-Election-Register-A.pdf, as well as at the Castle Reception.

Further information about registering and making amendments may be obtained from the Registration Officer, Carol Henry, at the Castle, by telephone on 22470 or via email through carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The final Register of Electors for the 12 month period commencing 1 July 2023 will be published towards the end of June.

If your name is not on the Register of Electors you will not be able to stand or vote in any Bye-Election or General Election. It is therefore your responsibility to check the Provisional Register and to make application to have your name included if it is not already listed.

10 May 2023