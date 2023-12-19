Properties available for residential development

St Helena Government are pleased to offer 11 fully serviced sites for residential development. These plots are part of a phased development offering affordable housing options and providing future development opportunities.

Located at Bottom Woods, Longwood, the sites are surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of Flagstaff and the Barn, with views of Prosperous Bay and the South Atlantic Ocean. The area is well connected with access to local conveniences, services and public transport links.

For more information please visit the Public Information, Reports and Policies page of the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CDA-Bottom-Woods-Brochure-December-2023.pdf or contact the Chief Housing Officer, Melissa Fowler, on tel: 22270 or by email: melissa.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

