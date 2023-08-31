Police Appeal for Information – Criminal Damage in Jamestown

The Royal St Helena Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to three separate criminal damage incidents which occurred in lower Jamestown.

The first incident occurred at the Coffee Shop in the early hours of Sunday, 27 August 2023, whereby an umbrella and three benches were damaged.

The second incident occurred in the Castle Gardens on Sunday, 27 August 2023, at around 10pm whereby damage was caused to a wooden chair.

The third incident occurred at the Castle building between Sunday, 27 August 2023, and Tuesday, 29 August 2023, whereby a window on the terrace side of the Castle was damaged.

Police are now appealing to the community for their assistance, in particular anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the surrounding area at the time of the incidents and/or anyone who has any information to assist the investigations.

If anyone has any information which might assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact the Investigation Officer, Constable Tobias Rummary, via email: tobias.rummery@sainthelena.gov.sh or by contacting the Control Room on tel: 22626.

SHG

