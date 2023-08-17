Pilling Primary School celebrates Pupil and Teacher Achievements at Annual Awards Evening

17 August 2023
Pilling Primary School (PPS) recently held another ‘Awards Evening’ to celebrate pupil and teacher achievements over the past academic year. The Awards Evening is now a regular feature on Pilling’s calendar of events and is the fourth of its kind.
Once again this year, the school’s hall was beautifully decorated with balloons and lights (with a blue and white colour scheme) and a beautiful white backdrop behind a red carpeted stage. Pupils, teachers, parents and invited guests dressed in formal attire. All tables were beautifully laid out with finger foods, juice and Chamdor.
PPS Head Teacher, Miss Elaine Benjamin, opened the evening followed by the prize presentation led by Deputy Head, Mr Steve Plato. The evening was interspersed with singing, shared memories, laughter, but also tears, as farewells were said to Year 6 who will be moving to Prince Andrew School in September; to Miss Charlee-Paige Thomas (who has been successful for a Teacher Training position); and also to a long standing member of staff, Mrs Edna Richards, who is retiring after 37 years in teaching.
Prizes were awarded for both outstanding performance and most noticeable effort in each year group as follows:
Reception
Highest overall achiever – Parker Thomas
Most noticeable effort – Zahara Francis
Year 1
Highest overall achiever – Tiffany Kabeza
Most noticeable effort – Tyhilia Faas
Year 2
Highest overall achiever – Holly Bennett
Most noticeable effort – Kenzo Shoesmith
Year 3
Highest overall achiever – Cora Richards
Most noticeable effort – Liimi Faas
Year 4
Highest overall achievers – Jorja-Rai Osborne and Shae-Lyn Leo
Most noticeable effort – Courthney Kabeza
Year 5
Highest overall achiever – Nathan Thomas
Most noticeable effort – Nakia Benjamin
Year 6
Outstanding performance:
Maths – Jamal Yon
English – Rudairo Nayoto, Halle George, Elissar Dachraoui
Science – Jamal Yon
Art – Elissar Dachraoui
Humanities – Halle George
Music – Rudairo Nayoto
Outstanding Progress in ICT– Skyler Plato-McDaniel
Outstanding Progress in Maths – Tyrell Timm-Bennett
Outstanding progress in PE – Jaxon Benjamin, Tomas Peters and Talem Francis
Overall outstanding progress – Ryley Bennett
Highest achiever in PTE (English) Trophy – Halle George
Highest achievers in PTM (Maths) Trophy – Elissar Dachraoui and Jamal Yon
Highest achievers in PTS (Science) Trophy – Halle George and Jamal Yon
PE – Best Male and Female (Year 6) Jamal Yon and Halle George
Keenan Bennett Cup (Best Footballer KS2) – Joshua Crowie (Year 5)
Vocational Studies
Needlework – Cora Richards
Gardening – Rio Henry
Cooking – Emilija Padriezaite
Photography – Tyrell Timm Bennett
Recycling – Halle George
Jean Beadon Art Certificates
3rd Position – Elissar Dachraoui
Highly Commended – Rudairo Nayoto and Halle George
Teacher Awards
Level 3 Teaching Assistant Course – Miss Heidi Joshua
Congratulations are extended to staff and pupils of PPS for another excellent year of achievement.
