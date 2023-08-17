Pilling Primary School celebrates Pupil and Teacher Achievements at Annual Awards Evening

Pilling Primary School (PPS) recently held another ‘Awards Evening’ to celebrate pupil and teacher achievements over the past academic year. The Awards Evening is now a regular feature on Pilling’s calendar of events and is the fourth of its kind.

Once again this year, the school’s hall was beautifully decorated with balloons and lights (with a blue and white colour scheme) and a beautiful white backdrop behind a red carpeted stage. Pupils, teachers, parents and invited guests dressed in formal attire. All tables were beautifully laid out with finger foods, juice and Chamdor.

PPS Head Teacher, Miss Elaine Benjamin, opened the evening followed by the prize presentation led by Deputy Head, Mr Steve Plato. The evening was interspersed with singing, shared memories, laughter, but also tears, as farewells were said to Year 6 who will be moving to Prince Andrew School in September; to Miss Charlee-Paige Thomas (who has been successful for a Teacher Training position); and also to a long standing member of staff, Mrs Edna Richards, who is retiring after 37 years in teaching.

Prizes were awarded for both outstanding performance and most noticeable effort in each year group as follows:

Reception

Highest overall achiever – Parker Thomas

Most noticeable effort – Zahara Francis

Year 1

Highest overall achiever – Tiffany Kabeza

Most noticeable effort – Tyhilia Faas

Year 2

Highest overall achiever – Holly Bennett

Most noticeable effort – Kenzo Shoesmith

Year 3

Highest overall achiever – Cora Richards

Most noticeable effort – Liimi Faas

Year 4

Highest overall achievers – Jorja-Rai Osborne and Shae-Lyn Leo

Most noticeable effort – Courthney Kabeza

Year 5

Highest overall achiever – Nathan Thomas

Most noticeable effort – Nakia Benjamin

Year 6

Outstanding performance:

Maths – Jamal Yon

English – Rudairo Nayoto, Halle George, Elissar Dachraoui

Science – Jamal Yon

Art – Elissar Dachraoui

Humanities – Halle George

Music – Rudairo Nayoto

Outstanding Progress in ICT– Skyler Plato-McDaniel

Outstanding Progress in Maths – Tyrell Timm-Bennett

Outstanding progress in PE – Jaxon Benjamin, Tomas Peters and Talem Francis

Overall outstanding progress – Ryley Bennett

Highest achiever in PTE (English) Trophy – Halle George

Highest achievers in PTM (Maths) Trophy – Elissar Dachraoui and Jamal Yon

Highest achievers in PTS (Science) Trophy – Halle George and Jamal Yon

PE – Best Male and Female (Year 6) Jamal Yon and Halle George

Keenan Bennett Cup (Best Footballer KS2) – Joshua Crowie (Year 5)

Vocational Studies

Needlework – Cora Richards

Gardening – Rio Henry

Cooking – Emilija Padriezaite

Photography – Tyrell Timm Bennett

Recycling – Halle George

Jean Beadon Art Certificates

3rd Position – Elissar Dachraoui

Highly Commended – Rudairo Nayoto and Halle George

Teacher Awards

Level 3 Teaching Assistant Course – Miss Heidi Joshua

Congratulations are extended to staff and pupils of PPS for another excellent year of achievement.

#StHelena #Awards #PillingPrimary #AltogetherBetterForChildrenAndYoungPeople

SHG

17 August 2023