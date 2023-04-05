New Bus Shelters installed/relocated around the Island

In June 2023 approval was given to install four new bus shelters and relocate another under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro-Project budget 2022/23.

As the project progressed through the technical stage, it was determined that installation of a bus shelter Near Half Tree Hollow Community Centre should be put on hold, until further survey works are undertaken.

Nevertheless, the technical designs continued for the other four bus shelters, and open procurement exercises were held to identify local delivery partners.

Fowler’s Construction was awarded a contract for the installation of a new bus shelter at Hutts Gate and at the Viewing Platform at Two Gun Saddle. The erection of both bus shelters were completed earlier this year at a cost of £4,630.00 and £4,730.00 respectively.

The contract to erect a new Bus Shelter at Red Hill, Levelwood was awarded to Mr Malcolm Thomas and works were also completed earlier this year at a total cost of £5,772.95.

The relocation along with some minor repairs to the Bus Shelter near Scotland Roundabout was also completed by Mr Malcolm Thomas at a total cost of £6,070.00.

Notes to Editor

EDIP funding is made available for micro projects that can be implemented relatively quickly, have wide public benefit and delivered for a low total cost (£50,000 or less). The projects must also align with SHG strategic priorities and EDIP objectives, and be implemented by the local private sector.

SHG

5 April 2023