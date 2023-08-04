Ministry of Justice Overseas Territories Prison Advisor’s successful deployment celebrated

St Helena Government proudly announces the successful conclusion of Mr David Butler-Trump’s transformative three-week deployment as the Overseas Territories Prison Advisor (OTPA) from the UK Ministry of Justice (MoJ) Overseas Territories Justice Programme which is funded through the UK Government Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) Overseas Territories Justice Programme.

During this period, Mr Butler-Trump held essential meetings with key stakeholders, including Governor Phillips, the Governor’s Office, Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio (SS&HA) Director, Safety Heads of Service, Programme Management Office, Police, Probation, Prisoners and Prison Visiting Committee. The focus was on enhancing prison officer training, progress checking the new prison build project, and conducting a comprehensive inspection of HM Prison Service.

Mr Butler-Trump commented:

“HM Prison Jamestown has served the small Island community well over the years, however, the visit emphasised the need for a new prison facility and it was excellent to see detailed, well thought-out plans for a new prison and conduct a site-visit. The Prison Service are working diligently under challenging circumstances and the prison management have proactively implemented several of my recommendations already as part of their strategic development plan. It was encouraging to see initiatives such as joint working between HM Prison and Royal Saint Helena Police Service to share resources and expertise to improve Officer Safety.”

SS&HA Portfolio Director, Alex Mitham, and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) would like to thank Mr Butler-Trump and his team for deploying and funding the visit to help enhance custodial outcomes.

Superintendent of Prisons, Jay Kendall, concluded:

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Mr Butler-Trump and the Ministry of Justice Overseas Territories Justice Programme for their invaluable assistance. The training sessions were exemplary, equipping our officers with cutting-edge expertise. Special recognition goes out to newly appointed officers Pedro, Blessing, and Karim, who excelled in the rigorous training programme. We eagerly await the inspection report and are committed to implementing recommendations to further enhance our capabilities, safety, security, and rehabilitation within HM Prison Service.”

