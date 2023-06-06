Minister’s Question Time – Tuesday 13 June 2023

The postponed third meeting of Minister’s Question Time will take place on Tuesday 13 June 2023, at 10am in the Council Chamber. The meeting is due to last approximately one hour, is open to members of the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for this meeting is “SHG’s Energy Strategy”.

Question Time is an opportunity for other members of the Legislative Council to question Ministers directly about matters related to their portfolio responsibilities.

A copy of the Order Paper will be published on the SHG Website on Tuesday morning at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

