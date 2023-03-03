Minister Ellick to Depart Island

On Saturday 04 March 2023, Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs Jeffrey Ellick, will depart the Island and travel to South Africa for personal reasons.

In accordance with Section 37 of the Constitution, in Minster Ellick’s absence, Minister for Health and Social Care Martin Henry has been assigned ministerial responsibility for the Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolio.

Chief Minister Julie Thomas said:

“This is an extremely busy time for Ministers and I am grateful to Minister Henry for once again stepping forward to cover the important work of the Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolio. Other Elected Members were approached to determine if any were interested in being appointed as acting Minister in Minister Ellick’s absence, however for a number of different reasons, on this occasion no interest was expressed. Although we will remain in contact whilst he is away, I wish Minister Ellick all the best during his time in Pretoria and look forward to welcoming him back shortly.”

SHG

03 March 2023