Minister Brooks to depart St Helena

Minister Mark Brooks will depart St Helena on Sunday, 3 September 2023, to attend a three-day programme in Gibraltar and undertake meetings with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

Gibraltar, like St Helena, is a British Overseas Territory. Minister Brooks will travel to Gibraltar to attend a three-day programme that is centred around Gibraltar’s National Day. The programme focuses on areas of interest that could benefit St Helena as we develop and the Minister will also take this opportunity to explore options for collaboration with other agencies.

All travel and accommodation expenses are being met by the Government of Gibraltar, for which we are grateful.

Additionally, Minister Brooks will undertake meetings with FCDO in London and will have the opportunity to attend Prime Minister’s Question Time at the House of Commons.

Minister Brooks will be off-Island from 3 to 16 September 2023. During this time, Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, will cover any urgent matters for the Treasury and the Economic Development Portfolio. Minister Brooks will remain contactable via email: mark.brooks@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Minister Brooks will provide a synopsis of his visit upon his return.

Notes to Editor:

The Chief Minister of St Helena, The Honourable Julie Thomas, and SHG UK Representative, Mrs Kedell Worboys, were both cordially invited by the Chief Minister, The Honourable Fabian Picardo KC MP of Gibraltar, to attend their Gibraltar’s National Day on 10 September 2023. This invitation was favourably received by the Chief Minister, however due to other competing priorities, a request was sent to the Government of Gibraltar to enquire whether this invitation could be extended to the Minister for Finance & Economic Development, Minister Mark Brooks, noting the potential opportunities such a visit could deliver, considering Minister Brooks’ remit.

#StHelena #Gibraltar #FCDO

SHG

1 September 2023