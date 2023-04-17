Mail Disruptions via Royal Mail Services, UK

The Post & Customer Services Centre (P&CSC) would like to address the issue of the non-receiving of mail from the UK.

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) has issued a statement relating to the cause of the disruption to the service, which has been identified as a repercussion following a cyber-incident that occurred on 10January 2023, and which caused a backlog that has led to long delays for consumers and businesses.

The following has been received from the UPU:

“Royal Mail continues to dispatch export mails through the UPU Postal Technology Centre’s IPS Cloud solution. Outbound dispatches are still being delayed and tracking elements impacted owing to the fact that the Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre (HWDC) is not currently fully operational.

Import letter-post volumes to the UK are being subjected to continued delays, which is negatively affecting quality of service owing to the need to use contingency operational sites, processes and routings in the UK to mitigate the lack of processing capability at the HWDC import office of exchange.

Royal Mail are working to resolve these difficulties and will provide further updates as it brings its export and import operations back to normality.”

Hence, this is primarily the reason why the P&CSC has not received forwarded mail from the UK via Ascension recently.

The P&CSC will continue to monitor the current situation, and trusts that normal business will resume in the near future.

SHG

17 April 2023