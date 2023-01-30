Jolene Moyce gains Diploma in Libraries, Archives and Information Services

Prince Andrew School Librarian, Jolene Moyce, has recently achieved a Level 3 Diploma in Libraries, Archives and Information Services following two years of study enrolled with Barnsley College in the UK.

The course was studied via distance learning and consisted of nine units of study which were assessed through the production of reports with supporting evidence.

Jolene commented:

“It feels gratifying to have completed my studies and gained this qualification with guidelines and support being provided by my assessor. This course has given me the opportunity to demonstrate competence in my position, and although quite challenging at times, it also provided me with much learning growth and thus further developed my knowledge and skills related to the relevant job roles within the Library service.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the team at the Public Library (Mrs Jill Young and Mrs Ivy Williams-Newman) for their unwavering support, and the Education, Skills & Employment portfolio for supplying the funds for the course.”

Head Teacher of Prince Andrew School, Penny Bowers, added:

“On behalf of Prince Andrew School we’d like to congratulate Miss Moyce on her achievement. Having a good level of reading literacy is one of the most important skills a person needs, and therefore in gaining this qualification, Miss Moyce is continuing to do her best to ensure she is best qualified to help our students. It is not easy to hold down a full time job and study alongside of it, so this is a great achievement. Well done Jolene!”

